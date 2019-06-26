Ishaan Khatter will likely star in sequel to brother Shahid Kapoor's debut film, Ishq Vishk

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk is getting a sequel, and Ishaan Khatter is reportedly being considered to play the lead in the film.

Ramesh Taurani, who will produce the follow-up, had said an earlier interview that the narrative was at the scripting stage and could focus on a teenage romance this time.

Taurani further said that in the next two or three months, the script would be finalised, after which search for the director and the cast would begin.

The original film revolved around two best friends Rajiv (Shahid) and Payal (Amrita), who ultimately get romantically involved with one other. Shahid and Amrita went on to collaborate on multiple films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar and Vivah.

Shahid's brother Ishaan made his Hindi film debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but his breakthrough role came in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. An official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat, Dhadak was criticised by many for glossing over the subject of caste-based discrimination and turning the film into a rich versus poor narrative.

As per a previous report, Khatter may be next seen in Pa Ranjith's Bollywood debut, a biographical drama on tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 12:25:28 IST