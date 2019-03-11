Ishaan Khatter may play freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda in Pa Ranjith's Bollywood debut

Ishaan Khatter has been making interesting choices in his films till now. The actor may now come on board a biopic on tribal leader Birsa Munda, reports DNA.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith recently announced his Bollywood debut film, based on Birsa Munda, the first tribal leader to have risen against British colonisers in 19th century.

As per the DNA report, the Dhadak actor has heard the narration and verbally consented to be a part of the project. The team is presently ironing out formalities.

This biopic will also mark Ranjith's debut in the Hindi film industry. Ranjith had helmed superstar Rajinikanth's Tamil crime drama Kaala last year.

The filmmaker was thinking of working on the biopic for quite some time now. Once Ishaan gives a go-ahead on the project, the report adds, the film will go on the floors within the next few weeks.

Birsa was a freedom fighter who belonged to the Munda tribe. He was one of the pioneers of the Millenarian movement which became prevalent in the tribal belts of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand during the British rule. The makers of the film were essentially looking for someone young as Birsa died at the age of 25.

