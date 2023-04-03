After making a cameo appearance in the international film Don’t Look Up, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is now all set to go full-fledged global. The Dhadak actor has bagged a pivotal role in an upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside actors like Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. The show is an official adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared a dedicated post to announce the main cast of the series including his own name. He also added a caption that reads, “New Beginnings.” The same was also shared by Netflix on Twitter with the caption – “The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect.”

According to the post, while Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber will feature in the role of the groom’s mother and the groom’s father, Ishaan will play the role of the groom’s best friend. The series also features stars like Eve Hewson (bride), Billy Howle (groom), Dakota Fanning (sister-in-law), Meghann Fahy (bride’s best friend), Omar Epps (chief of police), Jack Reynor (groom’s brother), Mia Isaac (chief of police’s daughter, Sam Nivola (groom’s brother), and Isabelle Adjani (family friend).

As far as the developments regarding the project are concerned, Ishaan was in talks with the makers for quite some time and has been recently confirmed for the part. The project is expected to go on floors next week, reported ETimes citing a source.