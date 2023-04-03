Ishaan Khatter to go Hollywood with Nicole Kidman for Netflix's The Perfect Couple
The Dhadak actor has bagged a pivotal role in an upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside actors like Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. The show is an official adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name.
After making a cameo appearance in the international film Don’t Look Up, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is now all set to go full-fledged global. The Dhadak actor has bagged a pivotal role in an upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside actors like Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. The show is an official adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared a dedicated post to announce the main cast of the series including his own name. He also added a caption that reads, “New Beginnings.” The same was also shared by Netflix on Twitter with the caption – “The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect.”
View this post on Instagram
According to the post, while Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber will feature in the role of the groom’s mother and the groom’s father, Ishaan will play the role of the groom’s best friend. The series also features stars like Eve Hewson (bride), Billy Howle (groom), Dakota Fanning (sister-in-law), Meghann Fahy (bride’s best friend), Omar Epps (chief of police), Jack Reynor (groom’s brother), Mia Isaac (chief of police’s daughter, Sam Nivola (groom’s brother), and Isabelle Adjani (family friend).
As far as the developments regarding the project are concerned, Ishaan was in talks with the makers for quite some time and has been recently confirmed for the part. The project is expected to go on floors next week, reported ETimes citing a source.
On the domestic front, Ishaan who was last seen in the 2022 horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif, is gearing up for the release of his next project titled Pippa opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is based on the Battle of Garibpur, set in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon gets an October release date
As per Variety, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will open in theatres on 6 October 2023 following which it will get a wider release on 20 October 2023. The film will later stream on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date.
Jeremy Renner opens up on his Snowplow accident for first time, says 'I'd do it again for my nephew'
As the video further goes on to share glimpses of the actor's recovery journey after sustaining broken bones and severe injuries, it also shows Renner admitting that he would do it again if it is needed to save his nephew.
Deepika Padukone's Oscar speech turned into catchy rap song; leaves internet impressed
Deepika Padukone made her debut at this year's Oscars where she presented the Naatu Naatu song.