Ishaan Khatter on his parents' separation: 'I am very proud of my mom, I saw her come through a lot, she's a survivor'

After entertaining the audiences with his multi-starrer horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter is all geared up to intrigue the audiences in a never-seen-before avatar of a soldier in Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa. Ahead of the release of his war actioner Pippa, Ishaan opened up about his upbringing and revealed that he believes his life experiences have shaped him into who he is now. Not only this but the actor also opened up about his mother’s separation from his father, actor Rajesh Khattar and claimed that he doesn’t have any complaints about his upbringing. In conversation with the Bollywood Bubble, the Dhadak star also revealed that his superstar brother Shahid Kapoor took care of him and his mother while he was growing up. For those who don’t know, Shahid is veteran actress Neeliima Azeem’s son from her first marriage with actor-director Pankaj Kapur.

When Ishaan was asked if it was difficult to deal with the separation of his parents, the actor said that he doesn’t have any complaints about his upbringing and is very proud of the childhood that he had. Ishaan began by saying that his elder brother “started doing very well for himself” at the time when he was around nine or ten years old. And therefore Shahid was also somebody who took care of his younger brother and his mother. The Bollywood Bubble quoted him as saying, “I don’t have any ‘shikayat’ (complaints) about my upbringing. I am very proud of the childhood that I lived, and I think I am the person that I am today because of what I saw, and what I made of it.” Ishaan continued by saying that he has experienced the saying “character is built out of adversity.”

The actor added that many people think that they are aware of his story but none of them really knows the life that he led growing up. Continuing further, Ishaan sang praises of his mother and revealed how proud he is of her. Ishaan added, “I am very proud of my mom, I saw her come through a lot. She’s a survivor, she’s a strong person, she’s the person I look up to the most, and I have great respect for women because of what I saw her take on and conquer. My mom’s a queen, and she deserves everything. It’s made me who I am, and I’m proud of that.” The actor concluded by saying that today the person that he has turned out to be doesn’t “get intimidated by life” and “can take challenges head-on.” Ishaan said, “I don’t get intimidated by somebody saying something, because I’ve seen life.”

