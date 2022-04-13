Isha Koppikar's Dhahanam is produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agasthya Manju. It will release on MX Player on April 14.

Actress Isha Koppikar, who has donned the cop avatar in films like Kya Kool Hain Hum, Shabri and many others, is again set to play an IPS Officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s Dhahanam. The show is a crime thriller about a son avenging his father’s death.

Talking about her dynamic avatar in the show, Isha said, “It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform on screen. It comes with a great sense of responsibility and belief. The officers in uniform work tirelessly every day and face a great number of challenges so we all can be safe and at ease. I appreciate all the hard work they put in, and for that I am grateful for them and also to be able to portray them on screen. Having said that, I am excited to play Anjana Sinha in Dhahanam who works hard to find culprits and brings peace to the chaotic hinterland village. This role really brought out the best in me as an actor and a woman and am thrilled to be associated with Ram Gopal Varma’s project.”

Produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agasthya Manju, the show also features Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun, Sayaji Shinde, Abhilash Chaudhary and Pradeep Rawat in prominent roles. The Telugu show will also stream in Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions on MX Player from April 14.

Post Dhahanam, Isha Koppikar will be seen in R. Ravikumar's Tamil movie Ayalaan, which also features Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman while the camera is cranked by Nirav Shah.

