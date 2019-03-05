Isha Koppikar receives backlash on Twitter for comparing co-star Sivakarthikeyan to Rajinikanth

Isha Koppikar, who is all set to make her comeback in the South Indian film industry after nearly two decades, is facing criticism for her comments on veteran actors Ajith and Rajinikanth.

As per a Times of India report, Isha spoke about her co-star Sivakarthikeyan and said he reminded her of superstar Rajnikanth. "It's not because of his mannerisms or anything. I am not saying he's consciously trying to emulate Rajini sir, but it's there. Maybe the hair, the face, the look in the eye, the colour...something," she said.

The same report mentioned her stating, "And I used to be quite fond of Ajith back then; I don't know if he's still around, though."

The actress is now receiving flak on Twitter from fans of the actors:

Even though Isha Koppikar compared sivakarthi with Rajini and it angered Rajini fans, the bigger insult is to Ajith and his fans, when she said "I don't know whether Ajith is still acting". — ஈரோடு சிவகிரி (@yetuyegambaram) March 2, 2019

@ishakonnects Dear Isha Koppikar, we see your comment on #Ajith as an insult to the actor. Especially when you compared #Sivakarthikeyan with Thalaivar #Rajinikanth. It only shows your ignorance. — khaja_OI (@KhajaOi) March 2, 2019

@ishakonnects we respect ur choice of selections of ur fav stars and else comments...

But some of ur comments is disgrace and lack of knowledge in the Down South Industry

P.s:- people tries to defame whom they can't equate ...#ThalaThalapathy#IshaKoppikar #Thalaivar — इंडियन (@MrLocalite) March 4, 2019

@ishakonnects... Hlo isha koppikar madam... South India super star is only one... It's always my thala ajithkumar... Forever... Pls update your cine knowledge OK... Thala veriyan — K.Manisekaran (@ManisekaranK) March 3, 2019

Isha’s last Tamil film was Narasimma, which had actor-turned-politician Vijaylanth in the lead role. The actress is also known for her roles in Bollywood films Don (2006), and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (2008).

She will now be seen with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in the yet-untitled sci-fi film, which is reported to be about aliens. The movie will be directed by R Ravi Kumar.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 12:08:33 IST