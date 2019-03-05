You are here:

Isha Koppikar receives backlash on Twitter for comparing co-star Sivakarthikeyan to Rajinikanth

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 12:06:04 IST

Isha Koppikar, who is all set to make her comeback in the South Indian film industry after nearly two decades, is facing criticism for her comments on veteran actors Ajith and Rajinikanth.

Isha Kopikar. Source: Twitter

Isha Kopikar. Source: Twitter

As per a Times of India report,  Isha spoke about her co-star Sivakarthikeyan and said he reminded her of superstar Rajnikanth. "It's not because of his mannerisms or anything. I am not saying he's consciously trying to emulate Rajini sir, but it's there. Maybe the hair, the face, the look in the eye, the colour...something," she said.

The same report mentioned her stating, "And I used to be quite fond of Ajith back then; I don't know if he's still around, though."

The actress is now receiving flak on Twitter from fans of the actors:

Isha’s last Tamil film was Narasimma, which had actor-turned-politician Vijaylanth in the lead role. The actress is also known for her roles in Bollywood films Don (2006), and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (2008).

She will now be seen with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in the yet-untitled sci-fi film, which is reported to be about aliens. The movie will be directed by R Ravi Kumar.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 12:08:33 IST

tags: Ajith , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Isha Koppikar , Rajnikanth , Shareworthy , Southside

also see

Isha Koppikar on her upcoming Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan and her admiration for regional cinema

Isha Koppikar on her upcoming Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan and her admiration for regional cinema

Thadam: Arun Vijay's latest thriller leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers a day after its release

Thadam: Arun Vijay's latest thriller leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers a day after its release

Kerala State Awards 2018 to be announced today; all you need to know about the ceremony, from awards to jury

Kerala State Awards 2018 to be announced today; all you need to know about the ceremony, from awards to jury