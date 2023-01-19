Isha Ambani's pink-coloured embroidered suit steals the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony

It is celebration time for the Ambani family as Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. While the engagement is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 19 January 2023 at Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence, Antilla, the pictures from the couple’s pre-engagement ceremony are already all over the internet. While the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant stole our hearts with her dreamy look in a pink-coloured floral lehenga, the pictures of newbie mom, Isha Ambani has also won the internet. She shared the photos from the ceremony on her Instagram handle.

In a picture shared by Isha Ambani, she can be seen dressed in a baby pink-coloured embroidered suit which she teamed up with a matching palazzo and contrasting dupatta from Anuradha Vakil. She further paired her outfit with a heavy diamond emerald choker, long jhumkas, and heavy bangles and rings. With a soft brown makeup look, she opted for nude lips and open hair.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal✨ (@_ishaambanipiramal)



As stated in the caption, Isha pulled off the look with quite a style. Going with the ‘pink’ party theme, her attire exudes royalty and elegance. Notably, her post-pregnancy glow is quite evident on her face as she recently embraced motherhood after welcoming her twins, a son, Krishna and a daughter, Aadiya with her husband Anand Piramal in November 2022.

Radhika Merchant looked like a vision at her mehendi

Speaking about the would-be-bride, Radhika Merchant was dressed in fuschia-themed ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She paired it up with polki jewellery and subtle pink makeup for the day.

Her mehendi design had precise details including peacock and floral motifs. Meanwhile, photos of Radhika have been shared widely on social media where she can be also seen dancing her heart out at the event.

For the unversed, the bride-to-be of the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.