Is SS Rajamouli's RRR inching closer to the Oscar after winning big at Critics Choice Awards?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has taken over the entire world, breaking multiple records not just in India but also globally. Besides creating new box office collections and receiving global appreciation, RRR has also bagged a number of international awards. After the Golden Globes, Rajamouli and his film RRR also won big at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 and are now inching closer to the Oscars. Notably, the magnum opus won two awards including the Best Foreign Film Award and the Best Song Award for its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu‘. With that said, things are certainly looking good for RRR’s chances at the Academy Awards.

Will RRR’s winning spree lead it to the Oscars?

Hopes for SS Rajamouli’s RRR were re-energised back in December 2022 when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a shortlist in various categories including ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the Best Original Song category. Following this, the academy recently also released another list of 301 films that are eligible for voting by its members, making the path clearer for RRR to get included in any of the 23 categories.

Besides this, RRR’s historic wins at the Critics Choice Awards have also increased the possibilities for the film at this year’s Oscars. If we take a look at the event’s history, around 70% of those who bagged a Critics Choice Award went on to make a big win at the Oscars too. If the stats are to be believed, around 22 Best Director, 15 Best Actress, 15 Best Picture, and 17 Best Actor wins were duplicated in both events in the past.

About RRR

After releasing in March last year, the Telugu-language film has lured in a lot of appreciation and applause from fans in India and abroad. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features actors NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles.

Based on India’s pre-independence era, the film revolves around two real-life revolutionaries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.