Calling Bollywood a ‘phenomenal film fraternity’, Nick Jonas feels that Bollywood films are ‘very inspiring’ and added that if the offer comes to him, he might jump in.

American singer Nick Jonas is eagerly waiting for the right Bollywood offer before to make his debut on the silver screen. You read that right!

Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra praised the Hindi film industry and called it “phenomenal” in a recent interview with Khaleej Times.

Speaking further, Nick revealed that he finds Indian movies quite impressive and often dances to Bollywood songs with Priyanka at home. “I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing,” he said.

The 29-year-old also revealed that he has a lot of friends in the industry. “I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!”

He also spoke about Bollywood music and shared, “I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!”

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after a whirlwind romance.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections where she will be essaying the role of Sati. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.