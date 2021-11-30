Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look radiant in their bold attire at the British Fashion Awards 2021. Check out their cute moments together.

Priyanka Chopra attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple not just looked stylish but their chemistry left everyone impressed. The event took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Nick later took to Instagram to give a shout-out to ‘star of the show’, his beautiful wife, as he shared photos featuring both of them. He captioned the post, "The star of the show. @priyankachopra @nicolasgerardin (sic)."

The 39-year-old actor turned heads in a floral jumpsuit by Richard Quinn. Nick looked dapper in a suited-up look. After making a stylish red carpet entry hand-in-hand, the duo couldn't stop looking into each other's eyes while posing together.

Check pictures:

In a viral video from the event, Nick can be seen helping Priyanka with her overcoat train and spreading it around before she posed for photos.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra created a stir after she dropped 'Chopra Jonas' from her name on Twitter and Instagram. This started rumours that Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are heading for a divorce. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Priyanka's said, “These divorce rumours are all amusing. Priyanka is using her first name because she wants to use that in her future projects. There is no truth to any other speculation. Also, she’s not only dropped 'Jonas' but 'Chopra' as well on social media.”

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections. She will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

