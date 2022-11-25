Manoj Bajpayee is one of the legendary actors in the Indian Film Industry. The performances he has given to date have been loved and acclaimed globally. From Satya to Family Man we cannot get enough of the iconic performances by this legend. His performances have been appreciated and made a mark in people’s minds for years. One such character was Bhiku Mhatre from Ram Gopal Verma’s Satya also starring Shefali Shah.

Today, the Family Man actor dropped a video on his Instagram hinting towards the return of the famous Bhiku Mhatre. A video promo was released by the actor on his social media using the iconic BGM of the film. Interestingly Hitz Music also took to Twitter yesterday asking ‘Mumbai Ka King Kaun?’ and Manoj Bajpayee also replied with #BhikuMhatre which is a famous dialogue from the movie. The 90s cult classic gave us several iconic characters and songs that we still love. Here’s to hoping that we get a second part of the 90s classic.

