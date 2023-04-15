Is Katrina Kaif's comment on Bella Hadid's post a cryptic reply to Neetu Kapoor's 'Just because he dated you' story?

Neetu Kapoor was in the eye of a storm recently after one of her Instagram stories was seen as a jibe on Katrina Kaif. Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor were in a long-term relationship before they parted ways. Neetu’s post was seen by many social media users as a taunt on the relationship.

Now, Katrina Kaif has reacted to a post about kindness and unsolicited opinions, leaving fans speculating if this was her subtle response to all the recent buzz surrounding her family. Katrina reacted to American model Bella Hadid’s Instagram post where she asked people ‘to be kinder’ in a bid to show support to pop star Ariana Grande who recently asked fans to ‘stop body shaming’ her.

Tagging Ariana, Bella wrote in her Instagram, “@arianagrande . you never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes.” A part of her post further added, “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Kaif commented on Bella’s post with two folded hands emojis, seemingly expressing agreement. This has caused fans to speculate if this was he actress’ subtle response to the ongoing hullaballoo involving her ex Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu.

It all started after Neetu Kapoor posted a story on her Instagram and some viewers interpreted it as a jab at her son’s previous relationships. The picture she shared had a text that said, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.”

Later, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post which was speculated by fans to be her response to Neetu Kapoor. Her post stated, “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue (@susanna_india)

However, Suzanne later clarified that it was not directed towards anyone in particular.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were n a relationship for almost seven years from 2009 before parting ways in 2016. While Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in last April.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.