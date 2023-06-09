Kamya Panjabi, in a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, spoke about her acting choices, OTT platforms, and a supposed dig at Dahaad and Sonakshi Sinha that’s surely not confirmed as yet. Speaking about the OTT platfrom, Panjabi said, “If you ask my to quit working on TV, sit at home for a year so that I go out of sight and out of my mind and then start afresh… I will never do that.”

She added, “For a 15 day shoot, which you don’t even know where it will come, on which platform, whether it will be a hit or not – why would anyone sit at home for audiences to forget that you are a TV actor, and then you venture out and work in an OTT project. Also, the shooting and release would also take so much time. Sorry, I’m not the one.”

A dig at Dahaad?

Talking about an actress and her show that she didn’t name, Panjabi revealed, “There are a lot of actors seen on shows who don’t know even the A of acting. I was watching a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor made her debut. I started that show and couldn’t go past one episode. But what can one do… she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show.”

