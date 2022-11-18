Apart from keeping the critics on the edge of their seats with his latest release Vikram Vedha, Bollywood’s Greek goddess Hrithik Roshan has been constantly making headlines for painting the town red with his mushy romance, with girlfriend Saba Azad. From attending several movie screenings together to gracing the wedding ceremonies and birthday bashes of B-Town celebrities, the lovebirds are going strong in their relationship. While they never shy away from dishing out major couple goals, the lovebirds have time and again made us go aww with their social media PDA. However, now it seems that Hrithik and Saba have finally decided to take the next plunge in their relationship and move in together. Yes, you read that right. According to a recent report in India Today, Hrithik and Saba are all set to move in together in a lavish apartment of nearly Rs. 100 crore in a building named Mannat in Mumbai.

Citing a source, the report claimed that Hrithik has spent Rs. 97.50 crores on two apartments in Mannat, whose top floor is being renovated for the couple. The report claimed that the lovebirds have been planning to move in together for quite some time now, and very soon they will be making the move. The India Today quoted a source as saying, “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon.”

The two apartments are reportedly spread over three floors and are located near the Juhu-Versova link road. Offering an exquisite view of the Arabian Sea, their apartment is reportedly spread over 38,000 sq ft. As per the report, the duplex on the 15th and 16th floor cost Hrithik Rs. 67. 50 crore. However, for the third apartment, the actor spent nearly Rs. 30 crores.

For those who don’t know, Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. While the two parted ways in 2014, both Sussanne and Hrithik co-parent their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. However, both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives. As Hrithik is dating Saba, Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the much-talked-about actioner Vikram Vedha, which is a Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik in the film shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Next, Hrithik will be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter, wherein the actor will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

