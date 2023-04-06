Is Adnan Sami a liar? Singer's brother Junaid Khan says, 'He wasn't born in England; didn't help me, remained selfish'

A media portal Dunya News has shared some screenshots of singer Adnan Sami‘s brother Junaid Sami Khan who has made some explosive allegations against his singer brother and alleged that he lied about being born in England, never helped him in his career, and remained selfish throughout.

Junaid said Sami was born in a Rawal-Pindi hospital and not in England as stated by the singer. He also stated that Adnan knew Junaid was a better singer but he never helped him and remained selfish throughout.

Junaid also revealed how his family went through a tough time and how their father developed diabetes and used to cry a lot.

Adnan Sami’s earlier controversies

Back in 2020, Adnan was at the centre of a raging political debate, with the ruling BJP saying he was highly deserving of the Padma Shri and the Opposition Congress questioning the merit of the award. As parties across the spectrum debated Sami’s contribution to India, the musician, who became an Indian citizen in 2016 and on Sunday expressed his “infinite gratitude” at being chosen for the government award, did not mince his words in hitting out at his critics.

Interestingly, in September 2019, Sami got a reprieve of sorts from authorities, as the Appellate Tribunal for the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) quashed an order to confiscate eight flats that he bought in Mumbai between 2003 and 2005.

According to a report in The Hindu, in December 2010, the Enforcement Directorate Special Director (Mumbai) had directed confiscation of his flats and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh. The Appellate Tribunal, while setting aside the order of confiscation, increased the fine from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.