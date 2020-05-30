Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers actors a month after his demise: 'Till we meet again'

Sutapa Sikdar has penned a touching note in memory of her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan, a month after his demise.

“It’s just a matter of time...Till we meet again,” wrote Sikdar as she shared two throwback photos with Irrfan Khan. While one features her hugging the actor, the other one shows Irrfan lying down on grass and looking at the camera.

Sutapa captioned the images, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It's just a matter of time...milenge, baaten karenge... Till we meet again.”

She was quoting a verse from Sufi poet Rumi’s A Great Wagon.

Check out the post

Earlier this month, she had shared a song the actor loved, writing, “My eternal love to him and gratitude to the universe and prayers for everyone in these extraordinary times while I pray for him... The song he loved and listened when sad and it soothes me now in the most difficult times.. my eyes can't see you but you remain in my vision.”

Check out the post

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April after suffering from a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer that was diagnosed in 2018.

The late actor's wife issued a statement on behalf of the family a few days after Irrfan's demise, stating that she wanted to assure everyone that, “this is not a loss, it is a gain.”

“It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve…,” she wrote.

One of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, Khan is known for his stellar performances in films like Shoojit Sircar's Piku, Tigmanshu Dhulia's Paan Singh Tomar, Ang Lee's Life Of Pi, and Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium among others.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 17:48:00 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.