Irrfan Khan reportedly photographed at Mumbai airport for the first time since cancer diagnosis

Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment abroad for neuroendocrine tumour, was reportedly spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor wore a hat and covered his face with a muffler to avoid being recognised.

Recently, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia had confirmed that Khan had recovered from cancer and will soon start filming Hindi Medium 2. He also shared that he will collaborate with Khan on a project soon and is in the process of writing the script. He refused to divulge any more details regarding the film.

On 5 March 2018, Khan had shared a post on Twitter saying that he was suffering from a rare disease, requesting people to not speculate on his current condition as he himself would reveal it once the process of diagnosis was completed. On 16 March, he had disclosed that he was was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

In June, he had opened up about his rare illness, his current treatment-related ordeals and how his life changed over night with Times of India. Khan was last seen in Karwaan alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

It was reported that Hindi Medium 2 would not have Saket Chaudhary on board as the director. Producer Dinesh Vijan had confirmed with Mumbai Mirror that Homi Adjania, who has worked with Vijan on films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail and Finding Fanny, has been brought on board to direct the sequel.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 11:51:17 IST