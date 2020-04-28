Irrfan Khan hospitalised in Mumbai following colon infection; actor currently under observation, says spokesperson

Days after his mother's demise, Irrfan Khan is hospitalised at Mumbai based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, reports India Today.

The actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. The 53-year-old actor has was admitted due to a colon infection, confirmed his spokesperson.

“Yes it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon," said the spokesperson.

In March 2018, Irrfan first announced that he was suffering with a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile ever since and maintaining a distance from media, sought treatment abroad.

Khan, who made his Bollywood comeback with director Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium in March this year, was diagnosed had been on a self-imposed sabbatical ever since his diagnosis.

Before the trailer launch of his film, Irrfan had said that he would not be able to be a part of the film's promotions due to his health condition. He, however, had said that the entire team has made the film with all their heart and urged the audience to watch the film in the theatres.

However, the theatrical release of Angrezi Medium was also affected due to the coronavirus pandemic with theatres adhering to the shutdown rules. Hence, the film was given an early streaming release.

Meanwhile, Irrfan's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur. However, due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 19:38:46 IST