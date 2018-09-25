Irrfan Khan 'extremely happy' with Doob's selection as Bangladesh's official entry to Oscars 2019

Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob (No Bed of Roses) is Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars next year and the actor is "extremely happy" with the film's selection, says his spokesperson.

"Irrfan is extremely happy to hear the news. It is an honour to be recognised by the jury and he is delighted that his film is getting the much deserved acknowledgement at long last," the 51-year-old actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

Irrfan is currently in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

Doob, helmed by Bangladeshi director, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, revolves around the life of a renowned filmmaker (played by Irrfan Khan) who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife to marry his daughter's friend.

Farooki said it would have been impossible to make the film without Irrfan.

"I am happy because No Bed of Roses is representing Bangladesh at the Oscars. I hope the the film would find some love from the Academy voters.

"As for my collaboration with Irrfan, it would have been impossible to make this film without his involvement as an actor and co-producer! I share a wonderful relation with him, on and off the set. I call him poet and he jokingly corrects me saying "I m a poet with no words" In this film, he actually expressed so many things with very little help of words and I m glad to have collaborated with one of the finest actors of not just India but globally," the director said.

"I share a wonderful relation with him, on and off the set. I call him 'poet' and he jokingly corrects me saying 'I'm a poet with no words'. In this film, he actually expressed so many things with very little help of words and I am glad to have collaborated with one of the finest actors of not just India, but the world."

The film walked on a path full of thorns as it was banned in Bangladesh on the grounds that it might be based on revered real-life author and filmmaker Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior.

The ban was eventually lifted and premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2017.

India's Parno Mittra and Bangladesh's Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy are also feature in the fllm. The 2017 bilingual drama stars Irrfan, who has also co-produced it.

Bangladesh is yet to secure an Academy Award nomination. Partition-set drama Khacha was its last year's entry.

The Oscars award ceremony will be held on 24 February.

(With inputs from agencies)



Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 10:49 AM