Iron Man statue erected in Italian town to honour Marvel superhero's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame

A steel and brass statue of Iron Man was erected in Forte dei Marmi, Italy in honour of the superhero, who sacrificed himself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame. According to Metro, the statue, called 'Man of Steel' has been created by sculptor Daniele Basso as part of a 40 month long exhibit, Oltre Verso. It features the superhero, played by Robert Downey Jr, in his iconic landing pose.

The inscription below the statue reads: 'The first monument dedicated to Iron Man in the year of his death in the cinematic world, we celebrate Tony Stark as a man who dedicates his life’s fortunes to fight for the ideals he believes in… reminding us that we are all the protagonists of our time – that the future of humanity depends on our decisions … that all of us must be heroes!'

Downey Jr will not be reprising the role of Iron Man in future, following the death of his character. However, he will reportedly return to lend his voice in Ironheart for Disney's new streaming service. The show will follow Riri Williams, who takes forward Tony Stark's legacy. We Got This Covered states that Robert will appear in AI form, something similar to Paul Bettany’s J.A.R.V.I.S.

