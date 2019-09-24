You are here:

iReel Awards 2019 winners' list: Delhi Crime wins top honours; Radhika Apte named Breakthrough Artist of the Year

The second edition of the iReel awards ceremony was held on Monday, 23 September night at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Netflix's Delhi Crime, based on the harrowing 2012 Delhi gang-rape case and its aftermath, nabbed the most number of awards, including the Best Drama and Best Actress honours. While Pankaj Tripathi clinched the Best Actor award for Mirzapur, Little Things 2 took home the Best Actress Comedy and Best Comedy show trophies.

Radhika Apte was honoured with the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award for her performances in the various shows she has worked on for Netflix.

#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Supporting Actor (female) goes to Amruta Shubhash for "Sacred Games 2" Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/SotvaeFkSj — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019

#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Breakthrough Artiste of the year goes to @radhika_apte Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/GKFyv2tdGd — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019

Here's the complete list of winners at the iReel awards 2019:

Best Drama - Delhi Crime

Best Comedy - Little Things 2

Best Actor (Male) Drama - Pankaj Tripathi for Mirzapur

Best Actor (Female) Drama - Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime

Best Actor (Male) Comedy - Amol Parashar for Tripling 2

Best Actor (Female) Comedy - Mithila Palkar for Little Things 2

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Divyendu Sharma for Mirzapur

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Amruta Shubhash for Sacred Games 2

Best Writing (Drama) - Richie Mehta for Delhi Crime

Best Writing (Comedy) - Nikhil Vijay for Gullak

Best Music - Alokananda Dasgupta for Sacred Games 2

Best Non-Fiction Show - Comicstaan Season 2

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 08:53:00 IST