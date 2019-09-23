iReel Awards to honour best in Indian web series; Sacred Games 2, Kaafir, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime nominated

The second edition of the iReel Awards, a News18 initiative to honour the best in the world of web shows, is back. The show organised by News18 and helmed by journalist Rajeev Masand, will bring held on the evening of 23 September, highlighting some of the acclaimed works created in this newly emerging platform for storytelling.

It's time to felicitate the best Indian web series. Yes, we are back with the new edition of iReel Awards. Tune in to watch #iReelAwards2019 today only on https://t.co/rjWlwIo8lV pic.twitter.com/6BUZy8vSLs — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019

The award ceremony will announce winners in twelve categories -- Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Actor Drama (Male and Female), Best Actor Comedy (Male and Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female), Best Writing (Drama and Comedy), Best Music, and Best Non-Fiction Show -- who have been selected by a jury, as well as an audience poll.

Actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi are nominated for their roles in different web series, writes News18.

While Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, Delhi Crime, Little Things 2, Typewriter have made it to the nominations, Amazon Prime’s widely popular Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, Four More Shots and Laakhon Mein Ek 2 also found a spot in different categories.

Dia Mirza's Kaafir, Rangbaaz, Karenjit Kaur 2 and RejctX on Zee5 have also made it to final round. Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office and The Roar of the Lion from the streaming platform Hotstar are also included in some of the nominations. The Viral Fever’s Kota Factory and Girls Hostel, Tripling 2, Gullak and Aam Aadmi Family will compete with the rest of the shows.

With the emergence of web series pushing boundaries, inventing new rules of storytelling, and attracting international attention, iReel Awards plan to celebrate the efforts made on every level -- be it the actors, the filmmakers and even the producers -- who strive to make engaging content.

