iReel Awards 2019 highlights and red carpet: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla attend event

The second edition of the iReel awards ceremony was held on Monday, 23 September night at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Scores of celebrities, dressed to the nines, turned up for the gala night. While Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Actor award for Mirzapur, Amol Parashar took home the trophy for Best Actor (Comedy) for his performance in Tripling 2.

Veteran VJ, comedian and television host Cyrus Broacha turned host for the evening.

The host for the night is the humorous and talented Cyrus Broacha.#iReelAwards2019 Follow LIVE updates here:https://t.co/fUGu5P6WWV pic.twitter.com/C3zgjpu1fI — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 23, 2019

Aparshakti Khurana, Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Amruta Subhash were among the several stars who turned up for the awards ceremony Here's what happened and what celebs were wearing at the event.

Amruta Subhash is nominated at the iReel Awards in Best Supporting Actor (Female) category for her performance in Sacred Games 2.#iReelAwards2019 Follow LIVE updates here:https://t.co/fUGu5P6WWV pic.twitter.com/zjVWLVRuv8 — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 23, 2019

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Celebrate Their Win at iReel Awards 2019 https://t.co/wNORNdOHXA pic.twitter.com/XDjb8jj9cQ — Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) September 24, 2019

#iReelAwards2019 - Actor Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) has arrived and he looks dapper with his hat at the red carpet. Click here for more pics: https://t.co/268GF6Ii1z pic.twitter.com/fXSl0vKvx5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019

Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte pose for a picture together

So much talent in one frame. The most amazing @RajkummarRao presents Breakthrough Artiste of the Year to the incredible @radhika_apte at @news18dotcom’s #iReelAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/EmnbGrzjfx — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) September 23, 2019

Ravi Dubey, Sumukhi Suresh, Surveen Chawla and Sumeet Vyas attended a panel discussion at the iReel Awards. The discussion was based on if "OTT platforms should be under the standard government censorship?" Actress Surveen Chawla said, “I am completely against censorship in digital platforms, especially in fiction format. Self censorship is a big no. Let the parents decide what their child should see." Sumukhi Suresh said that content creators themselves should also be responsible.

"How is it possible to censor anything that i available to you" says @vyas_sumeet in the panel discussion at ##iReelAwards2019. pic.twitter.com/bPGiZ428GB — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019

Divyenndu emerged as a favourite for his spectacular performance of rebel spoilt brat Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya in the popular web series. Divyenndu lifts best supporting actor trophy for Mirzapur.#iReelAwards2019 https://t.co/FRkLzai5HZ pic.twitter.com/qGBaxgH1cP — News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 23, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 10:25:35 IST