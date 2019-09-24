You are here:

iReel Awards 2019 highlights and red carpet: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla attend event

Sep 24, 2019 10:25:35 IST

The second edition of the iReel awards ceremony was held on Monday, 23 September night at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Scores of celebrities, dressed to the nines, turned up for the gala night. While Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Actor award for Mirzapur, Amol Parashar took home the trophy for Best Actor (Comedy) for his performance in Tripling 2. 

Read — iReel Awards 2019 winners' list: Delhi Crime wins top honours; Radhika Apte named Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Veteran VJ, comedian and television host Cyrus Broacha turned host for the evening.

Aparshakti Khurana, Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Amruta Subhash were among the several stars who turned up for the awards ceremony Here's what happened and what celebs were wearing at the event.

Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte pose for a picture together

Ravi Dubey, Sumukhi Suresh, Surveen Chawla and Sumeet Vyas attended a panel discussion at the iReel Awards. The discussion was based on if "OTT platforms should be under the standard government censorship?" Actress Surveen Chawla said, “I am completely against censorship in digital platforms, especially in fiction format. Self censorship is a big no. Let the parents decide what their child should see." Sumukhi Suresh said that content creators themselves should also be responsible.

