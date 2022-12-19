Internet's 'dancing dad' Ricky Pond grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'; video goes viral
The Internet’s very own ‘dancing dad’ aka Ricky Pond, never misses a chance to entertain his followers on Instagram. Starting from hopping on different trends to matching steps to famous Bollywood numbers, Pond knows how to entertain and can easily pull off some flawless dance movies in his videos. Not just the Bollywood enthusiast, but his family members are also seen shaking a leg to popular Indian songs. This time as well, US’s ‘dancing dad’ captured the internet’s attention by showcasing his version of the famous wedding song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna‘ from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge‘.
In the video, Pond tries to match his dance moves with the peppy Hindi song while standing in his house amid a mess of Christmas decorations. He also added a fun caption that reads, “Made a mess with the decorations. Clean or dance I choose to dance!”
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
The video clearly shows that Pond definitely knows how to grab attention. Shared a week back, the video is grabbing attention and has again left his followers quite impressed.
A user wrote, “Dance as an option is more joyful than cleaning. And it has given us joy too”, while another one commented, “Nice exercise n very good movements.” “This is as Indian as it gets, Merry Christmas, keep grooving,” a user wrote. Besides praise from people, Pond also received suggestions for grooving some other Indian songs. In the meantime, the post’s views are also increasing and it has so far amassed over 3,000 likes and several comments.
Notably, Pond, who makes his best efforts to copy the signature steps from famous songs, sometimes also tries to choreograph his own steps. Recently, he also tried matching the hook steps of the song ‘Dhoom Again‘ from Hrithik Roshan-Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dhoom 2.
