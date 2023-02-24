A section of Selena Gomez fans was left irked and upset recently after many of them found Kylie Jenner indirectly mocking the Rare Beauty founder along with Hailey Bieber over her laminated brows. Notably, Gomez and Jenner are known to be close friends and are often seen bonding with each other. However, this recent turn of events has left fans wondering about the exact equation between the two with many also claiming that both Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber intentionally tried to ‘shade’ Sel’s eyebrows. To understand the entire situation clearly, know what happened.

Did Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber mock Selena Gomez?

It began with Selena Gomez’s latest TikTok video where she zoomed in on her eyebrows and shared how she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows.

It was shortly after this when Kylie Jenner also shared a photo of herself with the caption “this was an accident”, unintentionally posting it over her eyebrows. This was followed by another picture that she shared of Hailey Bieber’s brows, thus sending Selena fans into a frenzy and also making Hailey’s name go trending on the microblogging site.

No because if Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber actually meant all this then shame on them like wtf has Selena ever done to them? This is just so not cool!!pic.twitter.com/Zo3N5FwLZc — Minnie 🦋 (@eraofaqueen) February 22, 2023

While fans started calling out both celebs for allegedly bullying Gomez over their indirect jibes, Kylie wasted no time clarifying the same. Taking to the comment section of a TikTok video, she wrote, “This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Following this, Selena also directly responded to her comment and added, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Notably, the video was one of the contents created to prove the theory about Kylie and Hailey’s actions.

Notably, this comes days after many Gomez fans slammed Hailey Bieber for subtly attacking the ‘Calm Down‘ singer over her weight gain following her Golden Globes appearance. That time too, the singer while hopping into the comment section said that she doesn’t let such things make her feel down.

