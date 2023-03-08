On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Jackie Shroff shared pictures with his daughter and mother and said ‘Women’s Day Everyday’. He called them his ‘Shakti’. The actor shared a collage on his social media account. He shared a picture with his daughter Krishna and a throwback picture with his late mother.

Krishna commented- “Love you, dad. We’re all so lucky to have you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Shroff completes 40 years in Hindi cinema this year. He began with Subhash Ghai’s Hero as the leading man and was then seen in films like Shiva Ka Insaaf, Karma, Andar Bahar, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Aaina, Gardish, Khalnayak, Border, Yaadein, Albela, Samay, Boom, and many more.

On the occasion of Jackie Shroff’s birthday last month, Subhash Ghai had taken his association with the actor to another level with the announcement of his upcoming film.

Jackie Shroff has always amazed us with his performances on the silver screen. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the actor said that he would love to share the screen with his son, the dashing Tiger Shroff, in the future. Not only that he also mentioned that he would love to have Pratik Gandhi and Shraddha Kapoor as co-actors in the future.

He said, “Pratik Gandhi is definitely one of them. I like him a lot, I also like Shraddha Kapoor. She’s such a fantastic actress and a fine singer Obviously, I would love to co-star with my son Tiger in a film. That’s something I’m dreaming of. I feel even after I go away, at least our film will always be there.”

