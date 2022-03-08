On the occasion of International Women's Day, looking at some of the strong, determined characters played in Bollywood and Hollywood

The film industry is witnessing a shift in the dynamics. Many actresses are now donning the roles of strong-headed characters and are tackling heavy subject matters with their films. Be it Rani Mukerji playing the role of a cop in Mardaani or Taapsee Pannu who highlights the importance of consent in Pink, the film industry has certainly come a long way.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, here is a look at some of the strong-headed characters played by actresses:

1. Vidya Balan (Kahani)

Vidya Balan's portrayal of Vidya Bagchi in Kahani in 2012 literally swept audiences off their feet. A pregnant woman goes against all odds to find her husband and with a serial killer running after her constantly, Vidya literally left everyone gasping for breath. She was able to do justice to both her character and the film.

2. Rani Mukerji (Mardaani)

Rani Mukerjee made her come back in the industry with Mardaani in 2014. Rani played the role of a senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mumbai, who is on the lookout for a girl and unravels a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel. Mardaani received critical acclaim and Rani Mukerjee's performance moved the audiences.

3. Anushka Sharma (NH 10)

Anushka Sharma's chilling portrayal of Meera in the 2015 film NH 10 was definitely a wake-up call for the patriarchal society. An urban, working woman whose life changes in a single day after her husband was killed, she then takes on to avenge her husband's death.

4. Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is a huge commercial success. Alia Bhatt not only did justice to the character, but she was also able to lead the movie on her able shoulders.

5. Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Priyanka Chopra has played several roles which have been widely appreciated but her performance in The Sky Is Pink as Aditi Chaudhary has certainly brought her accolades.

Here are some of the strong-headed characters in the Hollywood industry:

1. Julia Roberts (Erin Brokovich)

Erin Brokovich was released in 2000 and was indeed a game-changer in the film industry. Julia Roberts' portrayal received critical acclaim and is one of the most loved performances of her.

2. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Black Widow deals with the story of Natasha Romanoff who is forced to confront her dark past while trying to evade capture by Taskmaster. Black Widow won hearts and several accolades as well.

3. Emma Watson (Harry Potter)

Emma Watson's portrayal of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter series is one of the most strong-headed characters ever. Even though the film revolves around Harry Potter's confrontation with Voldemort, Hermoine Granger's strong character definitely brought her into the limelight.