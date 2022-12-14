Celebrating the incredible power of cricket as a sport and the scintillating entertainment the T20 format provides, the International League T20 official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ was launched on Saturday. The two-minute 14-second anthem produced and performed by Rapper Badshah, who has gifted us with hits such as Let’s Nacho, Kala Chashma, DJ Waley Babu and Garmi among others, will certainly capture the imagination of the cricket fans.

The superstar has produced another thunderous performance and the Anthem is set to get the cricket fans in the mood for world-class cricket entertainment at the ILT20, which will begin post a glittering opening ceremony at Dubai’s Ring of Fire (Dubai International Stadium) on Friday, 13 January 2022 and the tournament will be hosted till the grand finale on Sunday, 12 February at the same venue.

Speaking about the launch of the ILT20 Anthem, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, “It’s very important for cricket fans to associate a tournament with a catchy anthem and we are absolutely delighted to launch the ILT20 Anthem today. Badshah has produced a magnificent Anthem which will certainly motivate one and all to dance to the beats and get ready for the excitement to unfold in the ILT20.”

Meanwhile, Rapper Badshah expressed, “I am really happy with the way the Anthem has come out. I wanted to ensure that we produce a catchy tune and I think we have done a great job. I hope that the cricket fans love the tune and share it with friends and family. I am so honoured to associate with the ILT20 and it gives me immense pleasure to produce and feature in their Anthem.”

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). ILT20 news, updates and interactive chat can be found via www.ilt20.ae and @ILT20Official on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, snap chat and LinkedIn.

