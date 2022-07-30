International Friendship Day 2022: 5 films to watch with your friends

Movie nights with friends can be memorable if you pick films that you all can relate to. On the occasion of International Friendship Day, check out our top picks for your movie night

Everyone likes to watch movies and what's better than watching your favourite film with your buddies. Movie nights with friends can be memorable if you pick films that you all can relate to.

On the occasion of International Friendship Day today, 30 July, here are our top picks for your movie night:

1. Hera Pheri: This movie is everyone’s favourite. Those who have watched it will surely remember the scenes and dialogues by heart. We are recommending Hera Pheri in 2022 because this movie has the potential to entertain you at any point in time. Want more of it? You can watch both parts back to back.

2. The Other Guys: This movie is hilarious to watch. The Other Guys is so much fun to watch in a group, especially when you identify your friends with the characters in the film.

3. Chhichhore: Plan an intimate reunion with your college friends this International Friendship Day and watch this film. Chhichhore offers fun, sadness as well as some heartwarming scenes to its audience. It gives a message to people who have lost hope and think of taking dangerous moves when their career plans don’t go as planned. Due to the message and great acting, this film is very popular among moviegoers.

4. The Hangover: The Hangover is the best fit in case you are looking for a funny movie to watch with friends. The story is about four guys who partied so much one night that they do not remember anything. Every scene in the film is hilarious and fun to watch. It would be a great way to take a break from your mundane life and spend quality time with friends.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: The story of the film is about three friends Arjun, Kabir and Imraan who meet after a long time for a three-week bachelor road trip when one of them decides to get engaged. During their trip, each friend chooses one dangerous sport and then all of them take part in it. The movie is more about facing one’s fears and the power of friendship. Lock this film and you can have a gala time with your buddies this International Friendship Day.

