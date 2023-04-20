In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

It ends where it all began. 🚪 Watch the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door, exclusively in theaters this July. #InsidiousMovie pic.twitter.com/FOQGzx6pqZ — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 19, 2023

The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Insidious: The Red Door exclusively in cinemas on July 7, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

