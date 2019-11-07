Inside Edge: Producer Farhan Akhtar announces season 2 of Amazon Prime Video Original will stream from 6 December
Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shared the motion poster of the sequel of popular Amazon Prime Video India Original series Inside Edge 2. The poster reveals the second instalment is set to begin streaming from 6 December.
Karan Anshuman, the writer and director of Inside Edge, shared the first official poster of its upcoming second season, on 19 September.
The first season released in July 2017, and the sequel is set to stream two years later.
The series was based on the sport of cricket and depicted the Mumbai Mavericks team, a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional take on the much-successful format of the Indian Premier League.
Time to witness the Game beyond the Game! New season bouncing back on 6 Dec 2019. #InsideEdge2 #NewSeason @primevideoin @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @krnx @gurmmeetsingh @bhatiaaakash @vivekoberoi @therichachadha @angadbedi @sayanigupta @tanujvirwani @siddhantchaturvedi @amit.sial @sapnapabbi_sappers @elliavrram #AamirBashir
Just gonna leave this here. #BackInTheGame #InsideEdge2 pic.twitter.com/XS1Mb5vJkm — Karan Anshuman (@krnx) September 19, 2019
When Vayu has flaws in his technique. #insideedge @tanujvirwani @sayanigupta @amazonvideoin
The first series featured Richa Chadha, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Sanjay Suri, Sayani Gupta, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Angad Bedi.
The first season of Inside Edge ended with cliffhangers. Several questions were raised after the show's end: Does Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashist (Angad Bedi) leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Manoharlal Handa’s (Manu Rishi) team? What happens to Prashant Kanaujia (Siddhant Chaturvedi) after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all — Who is Bhaisahab?
While Karan directed Season 1, Inside Edge 2 is helmed by Aakash Bhatia. The show also includes Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir, and Sarah-Jane Dias in pivotal roles.
Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 11:02:32 IST