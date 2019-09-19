Inside Edge 2: Amazon Prime Video shares first official poster of second season, starring Richa Chadha

Karan Anshuman, the creator of Amazon Prime series Inside Edge, shared the first official poster of its upcoming second season on 19 September (Thursday). However, the announcement does not include the show's premiere date. The poster features the show's title against the image of a locker room.

Here is the poster of Inside Edge 2.

The first season of Inside Edge ended with cliffhangers. Several questions were raised afterthe show's end: Does Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashist (Angad Bedi) leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Manoharlal Handa’s (Manu Rishi) team? What happens to Prashant Kanaujia (Siddhant Chaturvedi) after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all — Who is Bhaisahab?

It was previously reported that Richa Chadha's character Zarina Malik will take center stage in the new season. The actress will be seen sporting an edgy look, said to be inspired by Jessica Alba's onscreen avatar of Max Guevera, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, from the science-fiction TV show Dark Angel.

According to Mid-Day, Angad took cricket training for his role in Inside Edge 2 from Ranji Trophy coach Vinod Raghavan. "It's basically the rise of the phoenix for Arvind Vashist, my character, in season two. There is a lot more cricketing action in store for me compared to the first season," the actor had said. He said that the audience will see "a man with purpose this time, a man who is extremely committed and who is coming back with vengeance."

While Karan directed Season 1, Inside Edge 2 is helmed by Aakash Bhatia. The show also includes, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir and Sarah-Jane Dias in pivotal roles.

