You are here:

Inkem Inkem: New song from Geetha Govindam puts Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's love story in spotlight

Mridula Ramadugu

Jul,11 2018 11:18:27 IST

Geetha Govindam's first single—'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale' is a melody with the right amount of romantic and classical ingredients. Just when we wonder about the artist behind this soothing and very dominant voice, it's no surprise that it is the one and only Sid Sriram.

The track, composed by Gopi Sundar, joins this year's romantic Tollywood playlists, and seems apt for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's romance in the upcoming Telugu film. The track instantly reminds us of Sid Sriram's last cult Telugu song, Adiga Adiga, for which he rendered some addictive vocals. This time, with 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale', the singer's carnatic roots are very much evident making it for a lovely listen.

A still from 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale'/Image from YouTube.

A still from 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale'/Image from YouTube.

The track is all about Govindam pouring his heart out and trying to figure out all that his love wants and needs.

Just like Sid Sriram's many melodies, 'Inkem Inkem' too impresses music lovers, especially ones who like a mixture of traditional and filmy compositions. Apart from being the addictive track that is, 'Inkem Inkem' also gives us a closer glimpse of the leads of Geetha Govindam.

The first lyrical single has been all the buzz for revealing photographic flashes of Deverakonda and Rashmika's breezy love story set against city backdrops. The two seem to have hit it off well for this much awaited plot, and the display hints at a great onscreen rapport.

Geetha Govindam, directed by Parsuram, is slated for an Independence Day release and all eyes are now on the lead pair as they continue to attract social media attention with their goofy conversations and build up for the release.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 11:18 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Geetha Govindam #Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale #rashmika mandanna #Sid Sriram #Southside #Vijay Deverakonda

also see

Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer to release on 15 August

Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer to release on 15 August

Vijay Deverakonda's next project Dear Comrade launched in Hyderabad; Taxiwala actor to play student leader

Vijay Deverakonda's next project Dear Comrade launched in Hyderabad; Taxiwala actor to play student leader

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Nithya becomes captain of the house; Mamathi, Ananth, Mumtaz face elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Nithya becomes captain of the house; Mamathi, Ananth, Mumtaz face elimination