Inkem Inkem: New song from Geetha Govindam puts Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's love story in spotlight

Geetha Govindam's first single—'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale' is a melody with the right amount of romantic and classical ingredients. Just when we wonder about the artist behind this soothing and very dominant voice, it's no surprise that it is the one and only Sid Sriram.

The track, composed by Gopi Sundar, joins this year's romantic Tollywood playlists, and seems apt for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's romance in the upcoming Telugu film. The track instantly reminds us of Sid Sriram's last cult Telugu song, Adiga Adiga, for which he rendered some addictive vocals. This time, with 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale', the singer's carnatic roots are very much evident making it for a lovely listen.

The track is all about Govindam pouring his heart out and trying to figure out all that his love wants and needs.

Just like Sid Sriram's many melodies, 'Inkem Inkem' too impresses music lovers, especially ones who like a mixture of traditional and filmy compositions. Apart from being the addictive track that is, 'Inkem Inkem' also gives us a closer glimpse of the leads of Geetha Govindam.

The first lyrical single has been all the buzz for revealing photographic flashes of Deverakonda and Rashmika's breezy love story set against city backdrops. The two seem to have hit it off well for this much awaited plot, and the display hints at a great onscreen rapport.

Konni sarlu, ammailaku inkem kavalo, Manam inkem cheyalo kuda artham Kadu. Beautiful repeat mode music on the way ❤ #GeethaGovindam pic.twitter.com/GXtdcsfdo3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 8, 2018

Geetha Govindam, directed by Parsuram, is slated for an Independence Day release and all eyes are now on the lead pair as they continue to attract social media attention with their goofy conversations and build up for the release.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 11:18 AM