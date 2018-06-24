Geetha Govindam first look: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna share adorable chemistry in this new age romcom

The first look of Vijay Devarakonda's much awaited film, Geetha Govindam, is out and it looks like the actor is joining — along with Rashmika Mandanna — Tollywood's new age-romantic comedy league.

The two lead actors have been promoting the film for a while on Twitter, keeping the buzz around the film intact. While fans have been curious about Vijay and Rashmika's goofy, Tom and Jerry-style conversations, the first look sort of explains their onscreen chemistry further.

Naa kaallu thimmiri ekkina,

Nadumu noppi lechina,

Mee baruvu badhyata eppudu naade madam #GeethaGovindam pic.twitter.com/mMnlEB9ver — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 23, 2018

Directed by Parasu Ram and produced by Bunny Vas, Geetha Govindam's first look presents to us a very cute Govind (Vijay Deverakonda) balancing Geetha (Rashmika), the goofy girl he is clearly smitten by. Geetha Govindam will be Rashmika's second Telugu film after her recent debut Chalo. Though we are yet to witness a teaser of this upcoming Telugu love story, Vijay's tweet that says - 'Naa Kaalu thimmiri ekkina, Nadumu noppi lechina, mee baruvu badhyata eppudu naade madam' hints a lot about the film. The fact that Govind is head over heels for Geetha and that Geetha is playing hard to get, is all evidently seen through the latest look. Also, the previous poster too showcases - Govind emphasising his love for Geeth, while Geetha has other plans.

‍♂ Naku oo 2 days time ivvandi madam - meeke kaadu andariki na paristhiti ardham ayyetattu ostha. https://t.co/n0qpYuM26g — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 23, 2018

Fans are now curious to discover more about this already trending chemistry between the leads and how this love story will turn out to be. The two actors have also been in the news for working on another film simultaneously, titled Dear Comrade.

With music by Gopi Sundar, this breezy love story's video glimpse will reportedly be out in the coming week. Until then, the leads continue to entertain Twitterati through their commentary aka social media promotions.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 11:29 AM