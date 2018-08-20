Inglourious Basterds star Melanie Laurent joins Ryan Reynolds in Michael Bay's 6 Underground

French actress Melanie Laurent has joined the cast of Ryan Reynolds-starrer, 6 Underground. Apart from the Inglourious Basterds star, actor Payman Maadi, best known for films, such as A Separation and 13 Hours, has also joined the cast, reports Variety.

Directed by Michael Bay, the action film is based on an original idea from writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are best known for their work on the Deadpool franchise. The plot for the film revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.

According to Paste Magazine, it will be Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster yet, boasting a budget of $150 million.

Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy and Lior Raz are also on board. The film, produced by Skydance and Netflix, will start filming later this month and will be released worldwide on streaming giant's platform in 2019.

In Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, Laurent played the role of Shosanna Dreyfus, a Jewish cinema owner who seeks revenge for the execution of her family at the hands of Nazi Colonel Hans Landa, flamboyantly played by Christoph Waltz. She also went on to appear in other English-language films like Beginners (2011), Enemy (2013) and Now You See Me (2013) among others. She will soon be seen in the spy thriller Operation Finale alongside Ben Kingsley, when it releases later this month.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 15:58 PM