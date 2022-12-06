Indie rock band The Clean’s founder Hamish Kilgour has been found dead after missing since November 27, he was 65. No cause of death has been revealed yet. The Clean’s US label, Merge Records, shared a statement regarding the unfortunate news that read- “As a founding member of the Clean, with his brother, David, and Robert Scott, Hamish produced one of the most important and timeless bodies of work in rock music. As a drummer, Hamish had a propulsive, instantly recognisable style and an understated power; he was a joy to watch play. Hamish was one of the most colourful and creative musicians we have been lucky to work with, both as a singer, guitarist and songwriter with the group he started with Lisa Siegel, the Mad Scene, and, of course, with the Clean. Hamish was also an accomplished visual artist, and his fantastical drawings adorn many record sleeves.”

According to reports, Kilgour was last seen at a shopping centre in Christchurch on 27th November 2022. He was reported missing by his family on 1 December. On 6 December 2022, the police confirmed that Kilgour’s body had been found.

His most noted albums included All of It and Nothing and Finklestein. He won the Album Cover of the Year and was also inducted in the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame as a part of his band The Clean.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.