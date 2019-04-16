India's Most Wanted teaser: Arjun Kapoor chases mystery terror mastermind in Raj Kumar Gupta's thriller

The teaser trailer of Arjun Kapoor's thriller India's Most Wanted was released on Tuesday. The actor shared the clip via his official Twitter handle.

Based on true events, the teaser introduces Arjun, as intelligence officer Prabhaat Kapoor, and his motley crew of spies. They set off on a covert mission, without any support or ammunition, to find a nameless, faceless terror mastermind, who has orchestrated attacks all over the country, from 2007 to 2013. The official synopsis describes the film as "the untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama, without firing a single bullet."

The research behind the project lasted almost three years. Director and writer Raj Kumar Gupta had shared that he has spoken to the people connected with the event to understand their physical and emotional journey as the story is more about this unsung hero’s resilience and intelligence. This film marks Arjun and Raj Kumar's first collaboration.

Besides Arjun, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma as Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas, Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi and Pravin Singh Sisodia as Manksh.

India's Most Wanted has been shot mostly across real locations.

The film, produced by Raj Kumar and Fox Star Studios, is set to hit theatres on 24 May.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 12:35:35 IST

