Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score.

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has revealed that the upcoming film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will mark his last gig as the titular bullwhip-wielding adventurer.

The 80-year-old star is reprising his role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, directed by James Mangold of “Logan” fame.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film,” Ford told Total Film magazine. He would also not be part of the “Indiana Jones” TV series that is under development. “I will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition,” he added. The action-adventure franchise started in 1981 with the release of “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, which was followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989). The fourth film in the series was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”.

