Big news for movie fans across India, as the much-awaited action adventure ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to release across cinemas a day prior to US markets! Indian fans will be one of the first to experience the thrill of a lifetime on the big screen as Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist for the big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

His final adventure will be his greatest. In 1 month, #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny arrives only in theaters.

Starring along with Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny releases in theatres on 29th June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

