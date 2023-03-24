Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are known for perfectly serving major couple goals to their fans. From showering love on each other, expressing support, and pulling each other’s legs on social media, the two never shy away from showing off the deep bonding and love between them. Their social media banters are total winners and fans love to see the duo teasing each other. One such episode has again caught the internet’s attention. The latest in the line shows how Nick is getting impatient after waiting for his dearest wife for almost 2 hours while Priyanka who is nowhere in sight gives an epic response about her punctuality saying that “Indian stretchable time is real.”

While we Indians generally have a relaxed approach towards timekeeping during casual outings, making it very common among people to arrive a bit late after the designated time, it seems Priyanka couldn’t agree more. In a video shared on Nick Jonas’ Instagram handle, he can be seen waiting for someone as he continues to check the time. He also added a hilarious text on the reel for indirectly teasing his wife and wrote, “When she said we’re leaving at 7 but it’s 8.45.”

What’s funnier is the addition of the song Waitin’ On a Woman by Brad Paisley in the video’s background.

Watch:

As social media users went on to state that Priyanka being an Indian wife clearly works on Indian Standard Time (IST), the actress herself too reposted the video on her IG story and added a twisted angle to it. “Indian stretchable time is real. #IST #Itiswhatitis,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/priyankachopra/3065113671647121636/

Fans clearly loved their cute and funny banter as evident in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas social media PDA

This is not the first time when the star couple has left their fans amused with their cute bonding. Earlier, the Jonas Brothers singer shared another video that showed Priyanka and Nick showing off their animated versions.

Shared on Nick Jonas’ Instagram handle, the video showed how Nick tried out a filter that transformed his and Priyanka’s real-self into animated ones and we could say that they looked quite adorable. Not just them, they also shared pictures of their daughter Malti Marie from their family time together.

