Indian 2: Rakul Preet Singh to reportedly join Shankar, Kamal Haasan's long-overdue action film

Filmmaker Shankar's long-standing project, Indian 2, has a new addition to it's cast with actor Rakul Preet Singh. The Tamil action film is a sequel to his hit 1996 film which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead.

According to Mid-day, Singh is due to officially sign the project but has verbally agreed to star in it. The report further adds that she will feature as the love interest of Siddharth, who plays the grandson of the vigilante Senapathi and son of Chandru, both characters essayed by Haasan in the first part.

A source also claimed, "The makers were keen to cast Rakul in an important role and hence approached the actress in Mumbai. She also heard the script and has agreed in principle. She would be signing on the dotted line soon."

Indian 2, which was announced is 2018, has been long overdue due to Haasan's political commitments. In early April, it was also reported that Lyca Productions had backed out of project due to the high cost of productions and the constant changes in the shooting schedules. The actor in December 2018 had said that the Shankar directorial would be his last film after which he would focus on his political career.

However, the project is tentatively slated to resume shooting next month. Indian 2 also includes Kajal Aggarwal, LKG actor Balaji, Vidyut Jamwal, Delhi Ganesh, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. Other members of the Indian 2 team include editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Muthuraj, dialogue writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Sarvanakumar, and action directors Jack Gill, Tadd Griffith and Peter Hein. The lyrics of the film's songs will be penned by Thamrai Vivek and Bosco will be the choreogapher.

Indian originally starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles along with Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasturi, Sukanya, and Crazy Mohan as the supporting cast.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 13:16:34 IST