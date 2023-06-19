Aiming to put their World Test Championship (WTC) final defeat to Australia behind, Team India will shift focus to the next cycle of the WTC (2023-25) as well as the preparations for the ODI World Cup, when they embark on a full-fledged tour of West Indies in July.

The Indian cricket team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in the Caribbean starting from 12 July. Both the Tests will be part of the WTC 2023-25 cycle, that got underway with the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The Men in Blue last toured West Indies in 2022 for three ODIs and five T20Is in July. India went onto clean sweep the ODI series 3-0 and emerge victorious in the T20Is with a 4-1 series scoreline. India, however, have not played a Test on Caribbean soil since 2019.

From tour schedule to venues, here’s all you need to know as far as the India vs West Indies series in Caribbean is concerned:

When will India’s tour of West Indies begin?

Team India’s tour of West Indies will begin on 12 July, with the first Test to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica.

How many matches will India play against West Indies?

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies.

What are the venues for India’s tour of West Indies?

The matches will e played in venues at Dominica, Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana. In addition, two of the five T20Is will also be played in Lauderhill in the United States.

India vs West Indies full schedule (All times IST):

India vs West Indies, 1st Test | 12 July to 16 July | 7.30 pm | Windsor Park, Dominica

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test |20 July to 24 July | 7.30 pm | Queens Park Oval, Trinidad

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI | 27 July | 7 pm | Kensington Oval, Barbados

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI | 29 July | 7 pm | Kensington Oval, Barbados

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI | 1 August | 7 pm | Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I | 3 August | 8 pm | Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I | 6 August | 8 pm | Providence Stadium, Guyana

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I | 8 August | 8 pm | Providence Stadium, Guyana

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I | 12 August | 8 pm | Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I | 13 August | 8pm | Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

India vs West Indies 2023: Squads

The squads for the India vs West Indies series is yet to be announced. This story will be updated as soon as squads are announced.

India vs West Indies 2023: TV coverage and LIVE streaming

The matches will be broadcast on TV on the DD Sports channel. As far as live streaming is concerned, it can be viewed on JioCinema and FanCode. On matchdays, the games can also be followed through our LIVE blog on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.