India: Marvels & Mysteries — History TV18's five-part original series to premiere on 17 October

India: Marvels and Mysteries, a new five-part original series, will premiere on HistoryTV18 on 17 October at 8 pm. The show will bring viewers stories of ancient and medieval India.

The 15 stories in the show will take viewers to some of India’s unique historical locations, many of which are designated UNESCO world heritage sites.

Check out the promo video here

The first few episodes will explore the ancient town of DholaVira, part of the Indus Valley Civilization, where planners supposedly used trigonometry. The show will also travel to some of the country's formidable forts to unravel the marvel behind their mighty rulers.

In one story, the HistoryTV18 crew filmed the unexplained markings inside the Dar Ki Chattan cave in Central India. One of the world’s oldest settlements, the markings were first discovered by a local school headmaster. The finding has led some experts to re-evaluate the origins of early humans in the subcontinent.

In another story, the show will explore the mystery surrounding Mughal empress Mumtaz Mahal’s original burial site, where she was interred initially, decades before the Taj Mahal was built. From Mehrangarh to the Gwalior fort, the team will go behind the glorious exteriors, and beneath the spectacular hallways to unearth what dark secrets lie hidden in its dungeons.

In one of the episodes, titled Love, Loss, Legend, the show will revisit one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal.

Other episodes explore the dense forests of Sarnath, where Gautama Buddha first spoke of Dhamma, follow a medieval caravan to the highest fortress on Earth, and discover the stories behind how a celebrated Indian archaeologist turned a gigantic jigsaw puzzle of shattered stones, into a spectacular temple complex, with help from the dreaded dacoits of Chambal.

"India: Marvels & Mysteries is truly a path-breaking series that showcases ancient Indian wisdom, reveals secrets behind advanced technologies long lost, and celebrates the glories of the incredible history of India,” says Avinash Kaul, Managing Director of Network 18 group.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 13:44:49 IST