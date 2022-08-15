The occasion is celebrated to commemorate the day on which India gained independence from British rule in 1947.

Every year on 15 August, India celebrates its Independence day with great pomp and fervour. This year will mark the 75th Independence day. The occasion is celebrated to commemorate the day on which India gained independence from British rule in 1947. 15 August was selected as the date by Lord Mountbatten, who was the last British Governor-General of India. After years of struggle, when Indian leaders forced British rulers to give up their hold of the country, Mountbatten accidentally stumbled upon the date. This date was also chosen as it marked the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War 2. Before 15 August, 26 January was marked as Independence day.

On this day, the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation after the flag hoisting ceremony, a tradition which was started by Jawaharlal Nehru. To mark the 75th Independence day, the government of India has launched the initiative of Har Ghar Tiranga and urged the citizens to hoist flags at home from 13 August to 15 August.

As the nation celebrates its 75th Independence day, here is a playlist of songs to boost you with patriotism:

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Sung by legendary singer A.R. Rahman in the 1997 album Vande Mataram, this iconic song has been a fan's favourite for decades now. Maa Tujhe Salaam fills you with the perfect amount of enthusiasm and energy and is sure to give you goosebumps.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

Featured in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Swades, the song was sung by A. R. Rahman. The slow background music strikes a chord with the audience. It highlights how the bond between a nation and its people can never end, even though the people decide to move out.

Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan

Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan, also known as Teeja Tere Rang Se was featured in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Chak De! India, which was released in 2007. The song was sung by Krishna and Salim Merchant and is the perfect song to play this Independence day.

Ae Watan

The song was featured in Alia Bhatt's starrer film Raazi. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song fills you instantly with a feeling of patriotism. Arijit Singh's soulful voice was combined with Shankar-Eshaan-Loy's composition and Gulzar's lyrics to leave the audience spellbound.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai was featured in the 1992 film Roja. Sung by Hariharan, the song was composed by A.R. Rahman.



We wish you a happy Independence day.

