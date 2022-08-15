A special ceremony is organised and the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi and hoists the national flag.

India celebrates its 75th independence day today, to commemorate the occasion on which we gained our freedom from the 200-year-long British rule. After years of struggle and with numerous lives lost, India finally got its independence on 15 August in 1947, with the last Governor-General of India Lord Mountbatten overseeing the partition of India and Pakistan. Each year, on this day, a special ceremony is organised and the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi and hoists the national flag.

Independence day is a gazetted holiday across the country and on this day, people prefer to stay at home to watch the PM's address or to fly kites. Many people switch on to their favourite Bollywood movies revolving around the theme of patriotism to boost themselves.

As the nation celebrates its 75th independence day, here is a list of Bollywood films based on armed forces:

Border

Released in 1997, Border is among the iconic films based on the armed forces. The film revolves around the war of 1971 and how a small battalion of Indian soldiers goes up against a large Pakistani force in the region of Longewala. The film became a rage and an instant hit.

LOC: Kargil

Released in 2003, the film is based on the real events which happened during the Kargil war that was fought between India and Pakistan. This multi-starrer film was directed by J.P. Dutta.

Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar in 2004, the film featured Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film revolves around Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, an aimless, unemployed grown man who joins the Indian army and matures into a battlefield hero.

Rustom

Released in 2016, the film features Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. While the film revolves around the life of a naval officer, who is accused of killing his close friend, as the case starts to unravel, his true intention for committing the act is unearthed.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was released in 2019. The film revolved around Indian Army special forces and their covert operation of attacking a militant base and avenging the death of fellow army men.

