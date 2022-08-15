As the nation completes 75 years of independence, here is a list of web series with patriotic themes that you can binge-watch:

On 15 August, 1947, India became free from almost 200 years of British rule. The day is celebrated annually as Independence Day and is a national holiday. This year, India completes 75 years of independence and the grand occasion is marked with great joy and enthusiasm. But did you know why and how 15 August was chosen as the date for India's independence? Lord Mountbatten, the last British Governor-General of India, stated that he accidentally stumbled upon the date. The date marked the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War 2. Mountbatten also oversaw the Partition of India and Pakistan.

As the nation completes 75 years of independence, here is a list of web series with patriotic themes that you can binge-watch:

1. Special Ops

Season 1 of Special Ops featured Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent who investigates the main suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Vinay Pathak narrates the incidents of the investigation in the case and also essays the role of an able cop who helps out Himmat Singh. The series premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

2. The Test Case

The Test Case features Nimrat Kaur as the protagonist and can be counted in the list of very few patriotic series that has a female-centric storyline. Kaur essays the role of an army officer. The Test Case can be streamed on ALTBalaji.

3. Regiment Diaries

Regiment Diaries can be streamed on Netflix and is sure to leave you teary-eyed. It is a tale of the Indian Army and its sacrifices to protect the nation so that the citizens can go on living peacefully.

4. The Family Man

It is one of the most talked-about web series and has garnered a lot of praise. Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the series revolves around a middle-class family man Shrikant Tiwari, who tries everything in his power to save his nation from external threats. The Manoj Bajpayee starrer can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

5. The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

The Amazon Prime web series was directed by Kabir Khan. It revolves around the lives of men and women who joined the Indian National army led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The Forgotten Army: Azadi Ke Liye features Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.