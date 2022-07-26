Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared pictures on Twitter from a recent event in Chennai, where the Income Tax Department of Tamilnadu and Puducherry honoured her father.

The Income Tax Department recently honoured Thalaivaa Rajinikanth for consistently paying his taxes on time. At a ceremony on Sunday in Chennai, the superstar's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth accepted the honour on his behalf. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, attended the ceremony as the main guest.

Sharing pictures from the event on Twitter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on.”

Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather pic.twitter.com/x4timxMDtd — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 24, 2022

Rajinikanth's fans heaped praises on the superstar in the comments section of the tweet. One user wrote, “Very Proud of this achievement and the same principle should be adopted by everybody to follow.” Another one commented, "Congratulations Rajinikanth sir true and honest person, sir. original person. I following. his good words sir yesterday speech his good words to all people about spiritual. Rajinikanth spiritual life."

Akshay Kumar was also honoured by the Income Tax Department for being the highest taxpayer in the country. The Samrat Prithviraj star has also received a 'Samman Patra' from the Income Tax Department.

