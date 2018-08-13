Inception actor Michael Caine sheds light on Christopher Nolan film's ambiguous ending

After recasting the superhero genre with a dark realism in The Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan dissected dream manipulation in his 2010 sci-fi film, Inception. Though the film won plenty of critical acclaim, it did leave a lot of viewers confused with its ambiguous ending, if not its whole plot.

So, Inception actor Michael Caine helped clear up the film's conclusion which has left many a fan wondering. The film tells the mind-bending tale of dream thieves working inside people’s subconscious thoughts.

During a recent screening of the film at Film4's Summer Screen series at Somerset House in England, the veteran actor introduced the film and later clarified that confusing ending, reports The Independent.

"When I got the script for Inception, I was a bit puzzled," he told the crowd. "I said, 'When is it a dream and when is it a reality?' And he (Nolan) said, 'When you're in the scene, it's reality.' So get that, if I'm in it, it's reality. If I'm not in it, it's a dream."

Caine also thanked Nolan for reigniting his career in his 70s when he offered him a role in Batman Begins. The two went on to work together in the subsequent Batman films, The Prestige and Interstellar. Caine even had a cameo in Nolan's most recent film, Dunkirk.

“I regard him as my lucky charm because when I got to an age of about 70 and the world started closing in on me, he came to me with one Batman Begins and he restarted my acting life,” he said.

