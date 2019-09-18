In the Tall Grass trailer: Netflix adaptation of Stephen King novella follows tale of two siblings stuck in a rather odd situation

Stephen King adaptations seem to be the flavour of the season. If the two instalments of It were not enough, production houses enthusiastically backed the novelist's Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and Pet Sematary. Now, Netflix has released the trailer of yet another of the author's adaptations — In the Tall Grass.

The narrative of King's novella (also co-authored by his son Joe Hill) follows two siblings Becky and Cal who are startled by the unexpected cries of a boy in front of a mysterious field. The boy seems to be lost inside the dense maze. As the two enter to help the boy, they realise the field holds darker secrets, all ready to disorient them. As the ordeal continues, the two quickly understand that it is a safer bet to remain lost than be found in the field.

Check out the trailer

In the Tall Grass is written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (best known for works such as Cube and Splice, and television series like The Strain, Hannibal, and Orphan Black). The film features Patrick Wilson (of The Conjuring movies and Insidious), Avery Whitted, Laysla De Oliveira, Rachel Wilson, and Will Buie Jr.

In the Tall Grass is scheduled to premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas later this week, before it begins streaming on Netflix from 4 October.

