Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl harassment row: He asked an actress, 'if you're cast in the film, what will I get in return?'

With several sexual harassment allegations against noted media personalities including Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Nana Patekar, it seems the #MeToo movement has reached Bollywood. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, actor Imran Khan opened up about the series of allegations and expressed his happiness at the fact that people were speaking up.

The actor confessed that there had been several junctures where he had wanted to speak up and talk about such behaviour and practices, but was repeatedly advised not to as it would be seen as a publicity stunt by many people since his films were not doing wellat the box office. He said that there had been various instances that occurred before him which were unfair and downright wrong, yet he did not speak about it as he felt he would not gain support on these issues.

Talking about Bahl, Khan said that the revelations do not come as a surprise for him. "I have heard his stories from three other actresses. Ranging from inappropriate touching to straight up saying that if you were cast in the film, what will I get in return," said Imran.

The actor recalled an incident where at a private party a few months back a conversation on #MeToo in Hollywood had cropped up. Since Imran had seen Bahl again socialising at events and talking to everyone and even making a film (Super 30) with Hrithik Roshan, Khan thought bringing up Bahl would be a right choice at that point. But he soon realised that he was the only one who found the odd hypocrisy of Bollywood appalling.

Talking about the otherwise silent actors and actresses, Khan said that he knew why they were choosing to remain silent. The names involved were so big that even Khan could not reveal names without evidence.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 11:09 AM